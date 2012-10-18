FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Cipla gets tentative U.S. nod for HIV tablets
#Health News
October 18, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

India's Cipla gets tentative U.S. nod for HIV tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla has received a tentative U.S. FDA approval for its HIV treatment tablets, which have a combination of lamivudine, nevirapine and zidovudine drugs, the drug regulator’s website showed.

Cipla sells the combination drug under the brand name ‘Duovir N’ outside the United States.

The company plans to use a different brand name in the U.S. for this drug, S. Radhakrishnan, a director on Cipla board told Reuters.

Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

