JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Indian drugs maker Cipla Limited (CIPL.NS) has offered to buy a about a 51 percent stake in South African drug maker Cipla Medpro CMPJ.J, Cipla Medpro said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian firm has offered 8.55 rand per share, Cipla Medpro said. Shares of Cipla Medpro surged on the news.