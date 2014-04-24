FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple supplier Cirrus Logic's quarterly results beat estimates
April 24, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic's quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O), a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for its audio chips from the iPhone and iPad maker.

Cirrus gets three-quarters of its revenue from Apple, which on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates on its iPhone sales in the quarter ended March.

Cirrus’s net income fell to $12.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 29 from $26.4 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cirrus earned 41 cents per share.

Revenue fell 27.6 percent to $149.7 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 32 cents per share on revenue of $143 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

