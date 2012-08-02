FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco appoints Marc Benioff, Kristina Johnson as directors
August 2, 2012 / 12:28 PM / 5 years ago

Cisco appoints Marc Benioff, Kristina Johnson as directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) said on Thursday it had given board seats to Marc Benioff, head of salesforce.com (CRM.N), and Kristina Johnson, former U.S. under secretary of energy.

Cisco said the appointments were effective August 1. Its board now consists of 14 directors.

Benioff, 47, co-founded web-based software provider salesforce.com in 1999. Johnson, 55, currently serves as chief executive of Enduring Hydro LLC, a clean energy development and consulting company.

Reporting By Sinead Carew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
