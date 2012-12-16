FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco hires bank to sell home wireless router unit: report
December 16, 2012 / 11:13 PM / 5 years ago

Cisco hires bank to sell home wireless router unit: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign marking a Cisco office is pictured in San Diego, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) has hired Barclays (BARC.L) to sell its Linksys home router unit, a report said on Sunday.

The business, which Cisco acquired for $500 million in 2003, will likely be valued for less because it has low margins, according to Bloomberg.

The sale is part of Cisco’s strategy to shed its consumer unit and focus on its software and technology services businesses.

Last year, Cisco axed its Flip camera business as part of this strategy.

Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Marguerita Choy

