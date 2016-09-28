The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Cisco is seen in San Diego, California April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

MEXICO CITY U.S. networking equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) plans more than $4 billion worth of expansion in Mexico between 2016 and 2018, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.

Cisco's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins made the announcement during a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the government said in a statement.

The expansion would boost output in Mexico of products ranging from routers, servers, switches and wireless access points, as well as spur the creation of 270 jobs and 77 indirect jobs, the government said.

It was unclear how much of the sum announced had already been set out in the company's plans for the country.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)