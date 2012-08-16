FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Cisco ramps up dividend after results beat
#Business News
August 16, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Instant View: Cisco ramps up dividend after results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) raised its dividend by 75 percent after its quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, helping lift its shares more than 2 percent after hours.

Commentary:

ERIK SUPPIGER, ANALYST, JMP SECURITIES

While investors are happy to see that spending cuts are boosting Cisco’s profits, revenue growth remains essential to long-term success, he said.

“Ultimately the company needs to generate some acceleration in revenue growth.”

He said it remained to be seen whether Chambers can get revenue growing again if he continues to cut spending, particularly in sales and marketing.

Reporting By Jim Finkle in Boston and Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
