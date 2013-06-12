FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cisco sees new product raising core router revenue to $10 billion
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 12, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

Cisco sees new product raising core router revenue to $10 billion

Sinead Carew

2 Min Read

A Cisco office is pictured in San Diego, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc predicts that a new product it unveiled on Wednesday will increase its cumulative revenue from core routers, which direct Internet data traffic, by 25 percent - to $10 billion - within the next two years.

The leading network equipment maker expects to cash in on ever increasing demand for Internet services with its new CRS-X router, its third in the CRS product series.

Since the first CRS router made its debut in 2004, Cisco has brought in a total of $8 billion in revenue from the product range, according to Stephen Liu, Cisco’s director of service provider marketing.

“The CRS-X is the innovation we need to cross the $10 billion barrier,” Liu told Reuters ahead of the Wednesday announcement.

In comparison, Cisco reported total revenue of over $12 billion in its most recent quarterly report.

Cisco said it has already confirmed that the top U.S. service provider, Verizon Wireless, and SoftBank Corp, one of Japan’s biggest mobile operators, plan to use the latest router, which Cisco will deliver later this year.

The new CRS-X router can handle up to four times more network traffic than its previous version, the CRS-3, which was launched in 2010, according to Cisco.

The CRS-X can handle 10 times more data than the first CRS router in 2004, Cisco said.

Its rivals in the core Internet routers sector include Juniper Networks Inc and Alcatel Lucent SA.

Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.