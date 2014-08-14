FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cisco to take $700 million in restructuring charges in 2015
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Cisco to take $700 million in restructuring charges in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign marking a Cisco office is pictured in San Diego, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) said it would take restructuring charges of $700 million in cash in the year ending July 2015 related to its plan to cut 6,000 jobs.

Cisco shares were down 1.5 percent at $24.82 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq.

The latest round of layoffs is at least the third workforce reduction in about as many years for a company once synonymous with the Internet boom. The company has failed to sustain growth in its high-end switches and routers business.

Cisco will recognize $250 million to $350 million of the charges in the first quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Chief Executive John Chambers on Wednesday blamed uncertainty in global demand for the job cuts.

Cisco is also battling sluggish sales and increased competition in emerging markets. The company’s rivals include Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) and China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL].

Cisco said on Wednesday that sales fell 23 percent in China and 13 percent in Brazil in the fourth quarter ended July 26.

The company also reported flat profit for the fourth quarter and forecast tepid first-quarter profit and revenue.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.