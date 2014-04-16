FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meltwater ups Cision bid, chance of winning bidding war stays slim
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 16, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Meltwater ups Cision bid, chance of winning bidding war stays slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S.-based PR software and services firm Meltwater raised its bid for Swedish peer Cision CISI.ST on Wednesday but kept it conditional on reaching a 70 percent ownership with slim chances it would come out a winner in the bidding war with private-equity group GTCR.

Meltwater bid 63 crowns per share for Cision, valuing the company at 939 million Swedish crowns ($142.93 million) and topping the current bid by U.S-based GTCR’s Blue Canyon Holdings.

“Satisfaction of this condition requires that GTCR either accepts the Meltwater offer or enables the shareholders who have previously accepted the GTCR offer to withdraw their acceptances and accept the Meltwater offer,” Meltwater said.

Blue Canyon Holdings raised its bid for Cision to 61 crowns per share on April 7 and said it controlled 63 percent of shares. Blue Canyon had previously declared its bid unconditional, meaning shareholders do not have the right to withdraw given acceptances.

Cision shares rose 1.6 percent to 62 crowns at 0956 GMT.

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.