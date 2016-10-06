Airbus net orders fall as it draws line under Kingfisher failure
PARIS Airbus sold 49 jets in September, but saw its net orders for the year knocked back by the cancellation of jets ordered by India's Kingfisher Airlines.
Avolon Holdings Ltd, a unit of China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd (000415.SZ), said it had agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) for $10 billion to create the world's third largest aircraft leasing company.
CIT Group's shares were up 7.1 percent at $39 after market.
The transaction will be funded by a combination of Avolon's cash, new equity contributed by Bohai and debt financing of $8.5 billion.
The transaction is strategically compelling and will double the scale of Avolon, CEO Dómhnal Slattery said.
The combined entity will have a fleet of 910 aircraft valued at over $43 billion, Avolon said in a statement on Thursday.
Avolon's financial advisers for the transaction were UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as its legal advisers.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that advanced S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems operated by the Russian military in Syria were for purely defensive needs and did not pose a threat to anyone.
GENEVA Analysis of satellite imagery of a deadly attack on an aid convoy in Syria last month showed that it was an air strike, a U.N. expert said on Wednesday in remarks that were later toned down to say it was not a conclusive finding.