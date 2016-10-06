Avolon Holdings Ltd, a unit of China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd (000415.SZ), said it had agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) for $10 billion to create the world's third largest aircraft leasing company.

CIT Group's shares were up 7.1 percent at $39 after market.

The transaction will be funded by a combination of Avolon's cash, new equity contributed by Bohai and debt financing of $8.5 billion.

The transaction is strategically compelling and will double the scale of Avolon, CEO Dómhnal Slattery said.

The combined entity will have a fleet of 910 aircraft valued at over $43 billion, Avolon said in a statement on Thursday.

Avolon's financial advisers for the transaction were UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as its legal advisers.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)