FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIT's clampdown only affects future shipments: source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

CIT's clampdown only affects future shipments: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign on the jewelry counter at the J.C. Penney store in Westminster, Colorado February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The tightened credit terms now being offered by CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) to small vendors supplying J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) only affects future shipments, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The commercial lender and J.C. Penney are still in negotiations, according to the source, who declined to be identified as the negotiations are private.

CIT and J.C. Penney were not immediately available to comment.

(This story is corrected to show CIT is in negotiations with JC Penney, not vendors, paragraph 2)

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.