FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citadel hires Jensen from Brunswick as new PR chief
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 11, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Citadel hires Jensen from Brunswick as new PR chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Global investment firm Citadel on Tuesday said it has hired Julie Andreeff Jensen as its chief corporate affairs and communications officer.

Jensen joins Citadel, which invests some $25 billion in assets, from advisory firm Brunswick Group, where she helped build and lead the firm's Washington, D.C., office. She will start at Citadel on Dec. 5 and replace Katie Spring, who left in August after nearly a decade in the position.

Jensen earned her undergraduate and law degrees from American University and previously worked on political campaigns, including President Barack Obama's 2008 election.

Among other initiatives, Citadel, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has recently been busy hiring staff for Aptigon, its new stock-trading unit run by Richard Schimel.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.