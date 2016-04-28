FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi puts Asia payment processing business up for sale: sources
April 28, 2016 / 7:10 AM / in a year

Citi puts Asia payment processing business up for sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has puts its Asia payment processing business on the block as part of a ongoing global plan to exit non-core operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Citi’s merchants acquiring business provides credit and debit card payment processing services to about thousands merchants in Asia and it generates around $400 million of gross revenues, these people added. About 70 percent of the business comes from Hong Kong, Singapore and India, they added.

Final bids are due in about three weeks.

Citi started exiting merchants acquiring businesses in other regions starting 2005 and Asia is in the last remaining market where it still provides this service.

Citi generated $2.6 billion in revenues in Asia 2015.

Citigroup declined to comment, while sources declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Lisa Jucca

