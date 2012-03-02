FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup Chairman Parsons stepping down
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 2, 2012 / 9:34 PM / 6 years ago

Citigroup Chairman Parsons stepping down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citigroup Chairman Richard Parsons waits for an address by President Barack Obama about the global financial crisis, at Federal Hall in New York September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

(Reuters) - Richard Parsons will step down as chairman of Citigroup Inc at its annual meeting in April and is to be succeeded by Michael O‘Neill, the former chief executive of Bank of Hawaii Corp, Citigroup said on Friday.

Two other board members are also leaving. The moves will leave Citi under the leadership of directors and top executives who came to the company after it suffered losses in the financial crisis that required government bailouts.

Parsons, 63, joined the board 16 years ago and became chairman in 2009.

“Given the strong position that Citi is in today, I have concluded that the time has come for me to take my leave,” Parsons said in a statement.

Vikram Pandit, who became chief executive in the financial crisis, will remain in that job. “Under Vikram Pandit’s leadership, Citi has made remarkable progress. It has emerged from the financial crisis a well-capitalized institution with a clear strategy,” Parsons said.

The two other members who will leave are Alain J.P. Belda, a managing director of investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, and Timothy C. Collins of Ripplewood Holdings. Belda has been on the board since 1997 and Collins since 2009.

The board intends to name O‘Neill chairman as part of a pre-existing succession plan, the statement said.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.