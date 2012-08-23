FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi to redeem $500 million from John Paulson's Advantage funds: source
August 23, 2012 / 4:59 PM / in 5 years

Citi to redeem $500 million from John Paulson's Advantage funds: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and Portfolio Manager of Paulson & Co. John Paulson speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi (C.N) Private Bank will redeem $500 million from hedge fund manager John Paulson’s flagship Advantage funds, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Citi put the Paulson hedge funds on a watch list earlier in 2012.

Armel Leslie, a spokesman for Paulson & Co, declined to comment on the withdrawal.

Citi announced the decision to pull capital from Paulson’s Advantage funds, which have been struggling to produce gains so far this year, on conference call on Thursday morning, according to the source.

Paulson’s Advantage Plus fund, the more leveraged version of the Advantage fund, lost roughly 50 percent in 2011 and has extended its poor performance so far this year.

Reporting By Katya Wachtel

