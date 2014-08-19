FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup considers sale of Japan retail unit: source
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 19, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup considers sale of Japan retail unit: source

Taiga Uranaka

2 Min Read

A pedestrian passes a logo of Citigroup in Tokyo April 20, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its Japanese retail unit and has approached about 10 banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the U.S. banking company struggles to turn around its Japanese operations.

Citigroup’s move came as Japan’s banking industry suffers from weak loan demand and falling interest margins. Despite a recent pickup in lending, deposits still overwhelm loans as businesses and households remain cautious on spending.

Citigroup, whose presence in Japan dates back over 100 years, has decided to pull out of the unprofitable retail business as part of cost-cutting measures, said the source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Citigroup is preparing to sell the retail operations of Citibank Japan, which has 33 branches and about 3.6 trillion yen ($35 billion) in deposits, the source said. It had approached about 10 financial institutions including Japan’s top three lenders and regional banks.

The U.S. bank will keep corporate and investment banking and trading businesses in Japan, the source said.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.

Citigroup has been under pressure to overhaul its Japanese operations after repeatedly running foul of regulators since 2004, when it was forced to close its private banking business in the country due to poor money laundering controls.

(1 US dollar = 102.9 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by David Henry; Editing by Jan Paschal and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.