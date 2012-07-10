FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi hires 4 tech bankers from BofA, Credit Suisse
July 10, 2012 / 6:03 PM / in 5 years

Citi hires 4 tech bankers from BofA, Credit Suisse

Soyoung Kim

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Tuesday it hired four managing directors from Bank of America Corp’s (BAC.N) Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to strengthen its technology corporate and investment banking practice.

The bankers -- Jon Krahulik, Herb Yeh and Sean Rogers from Bank of America and Ethan Zweig from Credit Suisse -- will be based in Palo Alto, California, and New York, Citi said in a statement.

Jon Krahulik, who previously led coverage of cleantech companies at Bank of America, will focus on semiconductor clients based in Palo Alto. Herb Yeh will be focused on large technology firms, while Sean Rogers will cover communications equipment makers, both based in New York.

Ethan Zweig will join from Credit Suisse, where he was a managing director and co-head of the technology mergers and acquisitions group, based in San Francisco. He will be based in Palo Alto.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York

