CITIC Sec buys rest of CLSA from Credit Agricole for $942 million
November 5, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

CITIC Sec buys rest of CLSA from Credit Agricole for $942 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - CITIC Securities (6030.HK) will buy the remaining 80.1 percent of Asian brokerage CLSA it does not already own from Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) for $941.7 million, it said on Monday.

The overall transaction values CLSA at $1.25 billion and is subject to regulatory approval, CITIC Securities and Credit Agricole said in a joint statement.

CITIC Securities first bought 19.9 percent of CLSA in July, when it said it would look to buy the remaining stake in the brokerage.

Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

