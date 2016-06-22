CITIC Resources to partner with Japan's Itochu on oil, gas projects

A man walks past the logo of Japanese general trading company Itochu Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo July 27, 2009.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese oilfield operator CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd will join with Japan's Itochu Corp to invest in oil and gas projects, as rising oil prices this year are spurring investments in exploration and production assets.

With oil prices climbing about 35 percent this year and benchmark U.S. gas prices gaining nearly 20 percent, buying activity is increasing.

U.S. oil producer QEP Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would spend $600 million to buy acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. Japan's Tokyo Gas Co also said on Tuesday it bought a 25 percent stake in an Eagle Ford shale gas formation.

The move deepens the relationship between Itochu and CITIC Resources' parent company CITIC Ltd, part of China's oldest and biggest conglomerate. Itochu and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group said last year they will jointly invest $10 billion in CITIC Ltd.

The two firms will collaborate on identifying, acquiring and investing in oil and gas exploration and production assets and projects, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a statement. It gave no further details.

According to a Nikkei report on Tuesday, Itochu and CITIC Resources are considering acquiring stakes in low-risk projects with the companies jointly investing 100 billon yen ($946 million) or more per project.

Neither company would confirm the Nikkei figure.

"We want to look into oil and gas deals together as there are promising assets on sale and natural resource prices have apparently stopped falling and have been stabilized," an Itochu spokesman said.

Japanese trading houses like Itochu had written off more than 1 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) mostly in energy and metal assets in the financial year through March 2016 because of the slump in oil prices that started in 2014 until January this year.

Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji said in May that the Japanese trading firm was willing to buy natural resource assets, taking advantage of the lower prices.

Okafuji also said Itochu wanted to invest in natural resources with CITIC as the Chinese company has better access to those deals.

Analysts expected a wave of mergers in the energy sector after prices starting falling. But, beyond Royal Dutch Shell's take over of Britain's BG Group for $53 billion, large take overs have not occurred.

Most energy companies were keen to slash costs and weather the storm rather than spend cash on expensive expansions, while those with capital have been waiting for the market to bottom out before committing to take-overs, the analysts said.