Hong Kong regulator sues CITIC over $2 billion FX losses in 2008

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator is suing Chinese conglomerate CITIC Ltd and five former directors, seeking HK$1.9 billion ($245 million) in compensation for investors over alleged misconduct linked to losses on the Australian dollar in 2008.

It’s the latest headache for state-backed CITIC over a troublesome investment in an Australian iron ore mine. For more than a year, CITIC has been fighting lawsuits launched by Australian billionaire politician Clive Palmer over royalties owed on the project and control of its export port.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it wanted to compensate up to 4,500 investors who it says lost money as a result of wrong-way bets CITIC made on the Australian dollar at a time it was investing heavily in the $9.6 billion Sino Iron project in Western Australia.

CITIC said in a statement it was seeking legal advice in the wake of the SFC suit, which was filed on the eve of the expiry of the statute of limitations in Hong Kong for any civil action six years after an event.

The company’s shares fell more than 4 percent on Friday, lagging a 0.3 percent drop for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock lost about two-thirds of its value after it flagged the foreign exchange losses of nearly $2 billion in 2008, although the stock has nearly doubled since then.

“Investors are concerned in case the listed company has to pay the compensation eventually,” said Patrick Yiu, a director at CASH Asset Management in Hong Kong. “If the five (former) directors take responsibility at the end of the day, there will be no impact at all on the listed company.”

On Thursday, the regulator alleged that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12, 2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about its financial position.

CITIC, then known as CITIC Pacific, said in the circular that its directors “were not aware of any adverse material change” in the group’s financial position but five weeks later disclosed that it had suffered a loss on a number of leveraged foreign exchange contracts, causing its share price to plummet.

The SFC alleged that the company had knowledge of the financial exposure prior to publishing the circular.

The mark-to-market losses of around $2 billion came as a result of the foreign exchange position that the company had taken out to hedge currency exposure resulting from its Australian iron ore mining project.

DIFFICULT INVESTMENT

The SFC is suing former chairman Larry Yung and four other ex-directors. Yung’s late father, Rong Yiren, was the legendary “Red Capitalist”, one of the few industrialists to stay behind in the mainland after the Communist revolution of 1949.

Yung founded CITIC Pacific and went on to become one of China’s richest men.

The tycoon and his long-time deputy, Henry Fan, were forced to resign in 2008 when Hong Kong police and regulators launched investigations into the hedging transactions.

CITIC’s Sino Iron project remains difficult, even after the foreign exchange losses, with the operation four times over budget and more than three years behind schedule.

Losses on the project are piling up with iron ore prices having sunk 40 percent to a five-year low while operating costs remain high as CITIC struggles to get all six production lines up and running. CITIC late last month reported a HK$1 billion half-year loss on the operation, which shipped its first ore in December.

The SFC move comes as CITIC, once a favorite among investors because of its state backing and government-invested pedigree, battles Palmer, who sold it the rights to the project in 2006 and is seeking delayed royalty payments through the courts.

Palmer’s company Mineralogy this week agreed to hold off on pressing for royalty payments until at least November, when the Supreme Court of Western Australia is due to hold a hearing to decide whether to impose a further injunction on him claiming royalty payments ahead of a trial next year.

The fight with Palmer has exploded into the public arena, with the maverick politician recently accusing China on television of trying to steal Australia’s resources and calling the Chinese “bastards”. He later retracted his remarks, saying they were only aimed at CITIC.