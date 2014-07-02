FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CITIC Capital buys U.S. dental firm DDS LAB
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 2, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

China's CITIC Capital buys U.S. dental firm DDS LAB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - CITIC Capital Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S. dental company DDS LAB LLC on undisclosed terms.

DDS, established in 2005 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a dental laboratory that sells custom dental products to dental service organizations, mid-size group practices and sole practitioner dentists across the United States. 

“The U.S. dental lab sector is (worth) around $8 billion. Consolidation is widely expected given the current highly fragmented nature of the industry,” said Cindy Tam, a CITIC Capital executive, in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

Tam declined comment on the value of the acquisition but said Hong Kong-based CITIC Capital’s preferred deal size is between $30 million to $50 million.

Hong Kong-based CITIC Capital, which manages more than $2.6 billion in committed capital, is one of the most active China-based private equity firms buying assets overseas.

The firm has also been involved in two large consortium buyouts of U.S. listed China companies, the purchase for around $900 million of AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc and the $3.7 billion buyout of Focus Media Holding Ltd.

CITIC Capital partnered with California-based buyout firm Blue Sea Capital and DDS management to acquire the business. 

Moelis & Co was financial advisor to DDS. 

Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.