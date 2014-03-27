FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CITIC Pacific shares set to open 20 percent higher after parent agrees to inject assets
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 27, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

CITIC Pacific shares set to open 20 percent higher after parent agrees to inject assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aerial view of the Citic Pacific iron ore mine, controlled by controversial billionaire Clive Palmer, in Karratha, Western Australia, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Reagan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese steel-to-property conglomerate CITIC Pacific Ltd (0267.HK) are indicated to open 20 percent higher on Thursday after its parent CITIC Group agreed to inject its main operating arm into CITIC Pacific.

CITIC Pacific said in a filing late on Wednesday that it will purchase 100 percent of CITIC Ltd, which had total equity of about 225 billion yuan ($36.3 billion) at the end of 2013.

CITIC Ltd’s businesses in China range from real estate to banking, securities, infrastructure, energy, natural resources and engineering among others. CITIC Ltd made a net profit of 34 billion yuan in 2013, the filing said.

Shares in CITIC Pacific are indicated to open at HK$15.20, up 20 percent from their previous close, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI is set to start flat.

CITIC Pacific shares had been suspended from trading since last Monday pending an announcement.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.