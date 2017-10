Executives chat outside the CITIC Pacific office building in Hong Kong in this October 21, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Woody Wu/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Citic Telecom (1883.HK) surged 13.4 percent on Monday after it agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L and Portugal Telecom PTC.LS for $1.2 billion, giving the Chinese company greater access to fast-growing Macau.