FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Santander Rio denies it bought Citi's Argentina retail operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 14, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Santander Rio denies it bought Citi's Argentina retail operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Banco Santander Rio on Wednesday denied newspaper reports that it had purchased Citigroup's retail operations in Argentina, according to a letter from Santander to local market regulators.

"Regarding certain media reports, we inform you that Banco Santander Rio S.A. has not reached any agreement to buy the retail operations of Citibank in Argentina," Santander said in a letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

Earlier this year, the U.S. bank said it was exiting its retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia as it sought to slim down and cut costs.

Banco Santander Rio is the Argentine affiliate of Spain's Santander Group.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.