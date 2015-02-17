FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup names Peter Henry to its board
February 17, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup names Peter Henry to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it had appointed emerging markets economist Peter Blair Henry as an independent director.

Henry is the dean of New York University’s Stern School of Business, the bank said in a statement.

Henry, who has authored “Turnaround: Third World Lessons for First World Growth”, will join the board in July. With his appointment, Citigroup will have 14 members on its board.

Henry, who is also on the board of Kraft Foods Group Inc, joined NYU in 2010 from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
