FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citigroup says no 'significant negative impact' from Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Citigroup says no 'significant negative impact' from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett - RTX1DT8L

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Monday it did not experience any "significant negative impact" on its results or client activity as a result of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Citi said in a regulatory filing that while market activity increased following the referendum in the UK, the bank expects the operating environment to continue to be challenging. (bit.ly/2aFQlwd)

The bank's UK asset exposure was $108.4 billion as of June 30, according to the filing.

Citi said only 30 percent of its corporate loans booked in the UK were to UK-domiciled entities, while the rest were mostly to European counterparties.

The bank left its estimate for possible unreserved legal costs, as of June, unchanged at $3 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.