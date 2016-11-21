FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 1:08 PM / 9 months ago

Citigroup raises share buyback program by up to $1.75 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015.Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Monday that it would increase its common stock repurchase program by up to $1.75 billion.

The amount is in addition to the $10.4 billion in planned capital actions announced earlier this year, Citigroup said in a statement.

Citigroup sad it had reduced the number of its outstanding common shares by 180 million, or 6 percent, in the past two years.

The company's shares were up 0.7 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

