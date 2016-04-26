FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup names Lam as China country head
#Business News
April 26, 2016 / 8:13 AM / a year ago

Citigroup names Lam as China country head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reflections are seen on the glass facade of a Citibank branch in Beijing, China, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has named Christine Lam as its country head for China, replacing Andrew Au, who is retiring, the Wall Street bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lam has worked with Citigroup for more than 33 years and will continue to report to Francisco Aristeguieta, Citigroup’s Asia Pacific chief executive.

In her most recent role, she was the head of Asia Pacific operations and technology and prior to that she was the country business manager for Hong Kong and Macau.

Citigroup secured its onshore securities joint venture, Citi Orient Securities, under Au’s watch.

The change of guard comes at a time of some change for Citigroup, which sold its minority stake in mainland regional lender China Guangfa Bank in February. It has also shrunk its China branch network and is looking to grow via its digital platform.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
