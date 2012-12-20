FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup not looking to fill chief operating officer's spot: WSJ
December 20, 2012 / 12:57 AM / 5 years ago

Citigroup not looking to fill chief operating officer's spot: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s (C.N) chief executive, Michael Corbat, is not looking to fill the positions of president and chief operating officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Michael Corbat, who took over as chief executive following Vikram Pandit’s resignation in October, briefed the board on his thinking at meetings last week, the paper said. An announcement is expected early next year, the Journal said.

The former chief operating officer, John Havens, resigned when Pandit did.

A Citi spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill

