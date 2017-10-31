Citigroup expects $150 million gain on sale of Hilton cards to American Express

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Tuesday it expects to record a $150 million pretax gain on the sale to American Express Co (AXP.N) of a $1.2 billion credit card portfolio from its co-brand deal with Hilton hotels.

FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The disclosure was made in a quarterly filing by Citigroup and follows earlier announcements that American Express would be taking over issuing all of the Hilton co-branded cards.

Citigroup said the sale is expected to close in the first quarter and that the gain “approximates one year of revenues from the portfolio.”