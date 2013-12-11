FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup adds director with hedge fund, banking experience
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Citigroup adds director with hedge fund, banking experience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a Citibank branch in New York October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) named Duncan Hennes, a co-founder of bank advisory firm Promontory Financial Group and a former CEO of Soros Fund Management, to its board of directors on Wednesday.

Hennes, 57, a principal of money manger Atrevida Partners LLC in Rye, New York, will be the 14th member of the board and will be on its risk management and finance committees, according to the company.

His experience includes being an executive in charge of trading, sales and derivatives at the former Bankers Trust Co and being chairman of the Wall Street consortium that took control of Long-Term Capital Management, a large hedge fund that collapsed in 1998 when its complex trading strategies failed during a Russian debt crisis.

Citigroup Chairman Mike O‘Neill this year has been recruiting new directors to the company, the third-largest u.s. bank by assets, after last year replacing CEO Vikram Pandit with Citigroup veteran Mike Corbat.

O‘Neill, in a statement issued by the company, said Hennes brings “broad experience in financial services with notable expertise in securities markets and risk management” to the board.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.