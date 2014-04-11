DoJ probes Citigroup unit over suspicious transactions: WSJ

A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Justice Department is investigating whether a Citigroup Inc (C.N) unit in California failed to alert the government about suspicious banking transactions along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. prosecutors want to know why Citigroup did not submit so-called suspicious-activity reports flagging the questionable transactions that in some cases involved suspected drug-cartel members, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/cur48v)

The Justice Department and Citigroup were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Last week Reuters reported that Federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a $400 million fraud involving Citigroup’s Mexican unit.

Citigroup disclosed in February it had discovered at least $400 million in fraudulent loans in its Mexico subsidiary, Banco Nacional de Mexico, known as Banamex, and said employees may have been in on the crime.