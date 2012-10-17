FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Citigroup CEO sets interim reporting lines: memo
October 17, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

New Citigroup CEO sets interim reporting lines: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Citigroup Inc (C.N) Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat set up interim reporting lines for his executive ranks on Wednesday, a day after he was named to the top job at the New York-based global bank.

In a memo to company managing directors, Corbat said that Bill Mills, the current CEO for the North America region, will also be interim CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa, which is the post Corbat held until Tuesday.

Corbat, 52, was named CEO of the entire company on Tuesday after Vikram Pandit resigned. When Pandit resigned, Chief Operating Officer John Havens also resigned.

Business and function heads who previously reported to Pandit or Havens will initially report to Corbat. Japan will report to Gene McQuade, according to the memo, which was obtained by Reuters.

Corbat has said he will take several weeks to review reporting structures.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric

