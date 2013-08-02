FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup to pay $10.75 million in arbitration
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 2, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Citigroup to pay $10.75 million in arbitration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc was ordered to pay $10.75 million to a former customer over losses from investments in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, which was bailed out after the 2008 financial crash, a securities arbitration panel ruled.

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel also ordered Edward Mulcahy, a former Citigroup broker, to pay $250,000 to the investor, John Leopoldo Fiorilla, according to a July 30 ruling.

“We are disappointed with the award, which was not supported by the facts,” a Citigroup spokeswoman said. A lawyer for Fiorilla was not immediately available for comment.

FINRA, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog, runs an arbitration unit that hears disputes between investors and their brokerages.

Fiorilla filed the case in 2010, seeking $19.5 million in damages, according to the ruling. Citigroup, he alleged, was grossly negligent and failed to supervise its broker.

Mulcahy left the New York-based lender in 2009. He recently retired from Morgan Stanley. Efforts to locate him were not successful.

The ruling did not include the reasons for the decisions, as is typical in arbitration cases.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.