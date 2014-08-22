FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup facing restrictions on sales of hedge fund investments: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 22, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Citigroup facing restrictions on sales of hedge fund investments: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is seen on the door of a Citibank branch in New York, October 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has been sending hedge fund firms letters informing them that it cannot sell investments in hedge funds and private-equity funds to clients after a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bank this month reached a $285 million fraud settlement with the regulator over a complaint concerning a 2007 sale of mortgage-linked securities debt that caused more than $700 million of investor losses.

Citigroup said in the letter to hedge fund firms that it was working with the SEC to resolve the issue, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1p0VwSD)

However, the bank is allowed to sell private investments to large institutions, the Journal said.

The restrictions are due to a "bad actor" rule the SEC adopted in July last year, which bars companies or individuals with a "criminal conviction, regulatory or court order or other disqualifying event" that occurred after September 2013 from participating in private offerings. (1.usa.gov/1voicBU)

Obtaining a waiver may require more review time following last year’s rule change, the Journal said, citing a person close to the matter.

Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said the company declined to comment.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.