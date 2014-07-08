Citigroup and U.S. government close to mortgage settlement: WSJ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc and the U.S. Department of Justice are close to a multi-billion dollar settlement over allegations that the bank sold shoddy mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

The settlement could be announced as soon as next week, and would cost Citigroup more than $4 billion, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.