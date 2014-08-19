FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup's top lawyer for global consumer business leaves bank
August 19, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup's top lawyer for global consumer business leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s general counsel for its global consumer business, Stephen Simcock, is leaving the bank “to pursue another opportunity,” a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Anita Romero, formerly head of the corporate legal department, will replace Simcock, spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty said by email. Romero will continue to hold her current post as general counsel of Citibank N.A., the company’s primary subsidiary, Fogarty said.

Simcock could not be immediately reached for comment.

He is leaving after the departures of at least two other top lawyers at the bank this year. Jeffrey Small, who was general counsel of the investment bank, left in June. Small was replaced by Adam Meshel, who was already with the company.

Earlier in the year, Elizabeth Sacksteder left her post as deputy general counsel of Citigroup and global head of litigation and regulatory investigations. Sacksteder became a partner in the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jan Paschal

