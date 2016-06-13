FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citigroup says Brazilian unit sale talks may last up to three months
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 13, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Citigroup says Brazilian unit sale talks may last up to three months

Cesar Raizer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

2 Min Read

People walk by a Citibank branch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 19, 2016.Marcos Brindicci

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Talks between Citigroup Inc (C.N) and potential bidders for its Brazilian retail banking unit could last up to three more months until "there is news" of a deal, the U.S. lender's top executive in the country said on Monday.

According to Helio Magalhães, senior country executive for Citigroup in Brazil, the bank is laying the groundwork to further the process, though he would not elaborate. He also declined to mention potential bidders.

Citigroup announced in February a plan to sell retail banking operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. Citigroup, which has been present in Brazil for over a century, is trimming underperforming banking operations globally to cut costs amid increasing competition.

"We probably have two or three months ahead until getting some news," Magalhães told reporters in Brasilia, where he met Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.

Sources told Reuters recently that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest bank by market value, and Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA), have shown interest in parts of Citigroup's Brazil business.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the process is underway, said non-binding offers could be presented as early as this month.

The banks declined to comment on the bidding for Citigroup's local unit.

Citigroup's departure from Brazil from Latin America's largest banking market would come after HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) agreed to sell its subsidiary in the country to Banco Bradesco SA for $5.2 billion in August.

Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.