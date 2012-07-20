FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi poaches Morgan Stanley financial institutions head McLane: memo
#Business News
July 20, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Citi poaches Morgan Stanley financial institutions head McLane: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction workers install Citibank's neon sign on its Singapore main office at the central business district November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Harry Suhartono

(Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has named Will McLane as head of corporate and investment banking for the ASEAN region and head of the financial institutions group in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

McLane joins Citi from rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N), where he worked for 15 years, most recently as head of the financial institutions group for the Asia-Pacific region.

During that time, McLane worked on some of the region’s most high-profile deals in the financial sector.

He was involved in the $22 billion IPO of Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS) in 2010, in Singapore DBS’s DBSM.I $2.8 billion rights issue, and in the $5.2 billion merger between OUB and UOB.

McLane, who will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong when he joins Citigroup, also worked on Thanachart Capital’s $2.0 billion acquisition of Siam City Bank.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
