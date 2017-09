(Reuters) - Manuel Medina-Mora, the head of Citigroup Inc’s consumer banking business, will retire on June 1, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said in a memo to employees.

Medina-Mora will be non-executive chairman of Banco Nacional de Mexico (Banamex) after his retirement.

The former Banamex CEO had joined the Wall Street bank in 2001, when Citigroup bought the Mexican bank.