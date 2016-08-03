Overstated supply risks likely to offer limited support to oil bulls: Citi

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016.

(Reuters) - The potential easing of supply disruptions of crude oil in Libya has been likely overstated and could provide "cold comfort" to bulls in the oil market, Citi said in a note this week.

Global output disruptions are likely to increase a little in August as output from Libya and Nigeria are expected to remain challenged, the bank said.

Libya's U.N.-backed government has signed a deal with an armed brigade controlling the major Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports to end a blockade and restart exports from the terminals, which have been shut since December 2014.

Reopening the ports would be a huge step for the North African state, which since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi has slipped into chaos that has cut its oil output to less than a quarter of pre-2011 levels of 1.6 million barrels per day. U.S. planes bombed Islamic State targets in Libya this week at the request of the Libyan government.

Citi titled its note "Bears Gone Wild in Oil at $40. Libya's Return Likely Overplayed But That'll Be Cold Comfort to Bulls."

While a potential deal to re-open ports in Libya could prove supportive for oil bears, Citi analysts said it is likely another "headfake."

Libyan oil output, according to Citi, is expected to remain at about 350,000 barrels per day, while force majeures on Nigeria's Qua Iboe and Forcados streams are seen lasting through August.

Northern Iraqi exports are expected to fall about 100,000 barrels a day this month after an Islamic State attack on the Bai Hassan pumping station, the bank said.

"Oil prices for the remainder of 2H’16 have a number of hurdles to overcome, most notably the tempered outlook for refinery runs as a result of weak margins, which will further weigh on prompt crude demand and the sizeable excess of oil in storage."

However, oil prices at $40 a barrel were likely to foster demand, analysts said.

Oil prices recovered on Wednesday after U.S. crude fell below $40 a barrel earlier this week weighed heavily by oversupply concerns. [O/R]

"Prompt supply and demand balances have disappointed the oil bulls but we think that should in no way be taken as a sign that material re-balancing is not under-way on the supply-side of the ledger," Citi said.