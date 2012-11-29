FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup chairman O'Neill buys $1 million Citi stock
November 29, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Citigroup chairman O'Neill buys $1 million Citi stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) chairman Michael O‘Neill bought $1 million of the bank’s stock about a month after the exit of chief executive Vikram Pandit.

O‘Neill acquired 28,200 shares through a trust at an average price of $35.52 each, the third-biggest U.S. bank said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

O‘Neill hand-picked new CEO Michael Corbat after the departure of Pandit in mid-October.

Shares of Citigroup closed at $35.07 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin

