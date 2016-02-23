U.S. orders Citibank to pay customers over debt and collections practices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday it ordered Citibank to pay $5 million back to customers and $3 million in penalties over its debt sales and collection practices.

In a statement, the agency said it took action against the financial services company for selling credit card debt with inflated interest rates and for not forwarding consumer payments promptly to debt buyers.

It said it also ordered Citibank, part of Citigroup Inc, and two law firms it used to comply with a court order to refund $11 million to consumers and forgo collecting about $34 million from about 7,000 consumers.