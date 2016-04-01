FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup transfers coinsurance agreement with Primerica to Swiss Re
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 1, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Citigroup transfers coinsurance agreement with Primerica to Swiss Re

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Citigroup logo is pictured from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) replaced Prime Reinsurance Company Inc with a subsidiary of Swiss Re Life & Health America Inc (SRENH.S) as Primerica Life Insurance Company’s reinsurer on a coinsurance agreement, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

The bank said the transaction would result in a reduction of about $2.5 billion of assets from Citi Holdings’ balance sheet.

The coinsurance agreement represented the majority of Citigroup’s remaining reinsurance activities with Primerica Inc and covered a block of term life insurance policies that were in force on Dec. 18, 2009, the bank said.

Prime Reinsurance Co is a Citigroup unit created six years ago when the bank spun off its life insurance business, Primerica Inc.

Following the transaction, Primerica Life Insurance Company will continue to conduct business with Prime Re and certain other Citigroup affiliated reinsurers on other reinsurance agreements executed prior to Primerica’s IPO, the bank said.

Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.