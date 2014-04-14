FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup cuts 200 to 300 jobs: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2014 / 5:19 AM / 3 years ago

Citigroup cuts 200 to 300 jobs: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Citibank branch is seen in Washington January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has cut 200 to 300 jobs, or about 2 percent of its global markets workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The bank is tightly managing expenses and "making targeted head count reductions in light of current market conditions," the Journal quoted a company spokeswoman. (r.reuters.com/vyb58v)

Steve Prince, the younger brother of former Citigroup Chief Executive Charles Prince, was among those who lost their job, the report said.

Current CEO Mike Corbat will talk to investors on Monday after the bank reports its first-quarter earnings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on March 26 that it had rejected Citigroup’s request to boost its dividend and buy back more shares.

The news was a stinging blow to Corbat, who was charged with improving the bank’s relationship with regulators in October 2012, when he was named CEO.

Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.