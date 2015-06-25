FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup combines retail banking and mortgage operations
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup combines retail banking and mortgage operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015. FREUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will combine its retail banking and mortgage operations under Jonathan Larsen, the current global head of retail banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Citi also named Anand Selvakesari head of consumer banking for Asia, a position Larsen has been holding since 2009.

Fabio Fontainha, the head of consumer banking in Brazil, will assume additional responsibility for consumer banking in Latin America.

Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.