#Business News
July 14, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 26 minutes ago

Citigroup profit falls 3 percent as expenses rise, trading dips

2 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015.Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported a 3.2 percent decline in quarterly profit as expenses rose and trading revenue fell from Brexit vote-boosted levels a year earlier.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said on Friday net income fell to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.00 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share, however, rose to $1.28 from $1.24 as the number of shares outstanding declined due to buybacks.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, helped by higher interest rates and loan growth that cushioned a decline in trading.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, was scheduled to report on Friday.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

