Justice Department official says expects more mortgage case activity soon
July 14, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Justice Department official says expects more mortgage case activity soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Associate Attorney General Tony West said on Monday that the American public can expect to hear more from the Justice Department’s residential mortgage-backed securities working group in the “very near future.”

West made the comment during a news conference in which authorities announced a $7 billion settlement against Citigroup Inc to settle charges the bank sold shoddy mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha, writing by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Doina Chiacu

