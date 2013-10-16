FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citrix CEO takes leave of absence due to son's death
October 16, 2013 / 10:32 PM / 4 years ago

Citrix CEO takes leave of absence due to son's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc said Chief Executive Mark Templeton is taking temporary leave of absence due to the death of a family member.

Templeton’s son Pierce, the youngest of three children, recently passed away at the age of 27, a company spokesman said.

Chief Financial Officer David Henshall would serve as acting CEO during Templeton’s absence, Citrix said in a statement. The company did not say when Templeton would return to his role.

“He now needs to step back from his executive responsibilities for a period of time to be with his family and heal from the impact of this loss,” Citrix Chairman Thomas Bogan said in the statement.

Last week, Citrix estimated quarterly results below analysts’ expectations, citing delayed contracts.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
